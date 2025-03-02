Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $219,000 Investment in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 38,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 479.6% during the 4th quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 153,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after acquiring an additional 127,100 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Mplx by 387.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 18,714 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 7.2% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 149,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx by 7.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 280,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after purchasing an additional 19,320 shares during the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mplx stock opened at $53.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $38.44 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.31.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 36.18%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.9565 dividend. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.74%.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Mplx from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mplx from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.11.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

