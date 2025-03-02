Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,438 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in First Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in First Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 57,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in First Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 26,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 45,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of First Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised First Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

First Financial Price Performance

THFF opened at $51.71 on Friday. First Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $53.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. First Financial had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from First Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Allen Franklin bought 1,100 shares of First Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.53 per share, with a total value of $57,783.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,157.85. This trade represents a 12.58 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 1,196 shares of company stock valued at $62,696 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Further Reading

