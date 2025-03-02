Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 3,746 Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,092 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TKC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the third quarter worth $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 70.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,411 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the third quarter worth $72,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the fourth quarter worth $135,000.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $8.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TKC

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.