Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 4,601 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 212,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 143,210 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 106,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Uniti Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,874,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,413,000 after purchasing an additional 452,411 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,558,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,104,000 after purchasing an additional 898,852 shares during the period. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the third quarter valued at about $8,798,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uniti Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $5.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.45. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uniti Group ( NASDAQ:UNIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $293.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.59 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 8.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNIT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Uniti Group from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Uniti Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UNIT

About Uniti Group

(Free Report)

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the acquisition, construction, and leasing of properties. It operates through the following business segments: Uniti Leasing, Uniti Fiber, and Corporate. The Uniti Leasing segment involves mission-critical communications assets on exclusive or shared-tenant basis, and dark fiber network.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.