Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 466 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get National Grid alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in National Grid by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,989,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,964,000 after buying an additional 1,739,566 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,535,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of National Grid by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 553,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,588,000 after acquiring an additional 16,610 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in National Grid during the fourth quarter worth $21,706,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in National Grid by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 209,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Stock Performance

NYSE:NGG opened at $62.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.54. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $55.13 and a 1 year high of $73.40.

About National Grid

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.