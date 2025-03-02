Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 5,289 Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 16,786 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 170.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,414 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 318.0% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 52,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 39,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMBP shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.25 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.35 price objective (down from $3.60) on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.90 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.60 to $3.10 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.44.

Shares of NYSE AMBP opened at $2.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.64. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $4.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.34.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 1,760.00%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.01%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is currently -333.33%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

