Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 7,368 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 60.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LXP. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 34.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the third quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:LXP opened at $8.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.93 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $10.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $100.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.57 million. On average, equities analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

