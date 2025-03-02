Ieq Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 37.5% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,321,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,319,000 after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,746,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,374,000 after acquiring an additional 247,160 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,029,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,463,000 after purchasing an additional 216,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 783,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after purchasing an additional 161,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

ARLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:ARLO opened at $14.33 on Friday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $17.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -57.30 and a beta of 1.77.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 316,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $3,654,071.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,160,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,477,801.52. The trade was a 9.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 27,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $318,365.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 611,465 shares in the company, valued at $7,056,306.10. This represents a 4.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 488,565 shares of company stock worth $5,629,360 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

