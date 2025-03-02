Ieq Capital LLC Purchases New Position in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 3rd quarter worth about $491,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in MediaAlpha in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MediaAlpha by 91.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 26,420 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the third quarter worth approximately $804,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the third quarter valued at approximately $744,000. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on MediaAlpha from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on MediaAlpha from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of MAX opened at $9.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.71 million, a PE ratio of 54.74 and a beta of 1.12. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $25.78.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $300.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.38 million. MediaAlpha had a net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 11.98%. Analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

