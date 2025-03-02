Ieq Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Get Anywhere Real Estate alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 24.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the third quarter worth about $26,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 19,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 245,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Performance

Shares of Anywhere Real Estate stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $386.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.25.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

(Free Report)

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.