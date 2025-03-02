Ieq Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revvity by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,685,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,108,000 after purchasing an additional 690,534 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Revvity during the third quarter worth about $25,550,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Revvity by 1.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,335,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,332,000 after purchasing an additional 108,401 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Revvity by 14.6% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 725,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,736,000 after purchasing an additional 92,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 1,715.9% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 65,376 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Revvity

In other news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 5,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $641,520.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,550.12. This represents a 21.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 15,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $1,922,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,232,782. This represents a 31.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RVTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Revvity from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Revvity from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Revvity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Revvity in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.25.

Revvity Price Performance

NYSE RVTY opened at $112.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.88 and its 200 day moving average is $118.47. Revvity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.32 and a fifty-two week high of $129.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Revvity announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.67%.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

