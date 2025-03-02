Ieq Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 12,264 Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,264 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 57.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,366,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,172 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,291,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 155.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,474,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,534,000 after acquiring an additional 896,552 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 20,936.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 426,206 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 424,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 575,055 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 337,305 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Carlos Nueno sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $28,500.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,890 shares in the company, valued at $34,477.70. This represents a 45.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $9.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.57. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $640.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.44 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 37.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.44.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

