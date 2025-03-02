Ieq Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 12,672 Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 3,505.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 193.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 12,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.01 million, a P/E ratio of 647.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.02. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $7.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.78%.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

