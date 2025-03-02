Ieq Capital LLC Raises Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 96.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 73,202 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 806,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 53,264 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 314.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,279,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,774,000 after purchasing an additional 970,600 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth about $1,099,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Citigroup cut United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

United Microelectronics Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of UMC stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.