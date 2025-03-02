Ieq Capital LLC Reduces Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,252 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 23,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 514.6% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 72,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 18,402 shares during the period. 7.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHG opened at $31.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $46.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.26.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

