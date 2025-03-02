Ieq Capital LLC Sells 1,147 Shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its position in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Dayforce alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dayforce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Dayforce during the third quarter worth $51,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Dayforce by 66.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Dayforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dayforce during the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000.

Insider Transactions at Dayforce

In related news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $71,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,839.26. This trade represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dayforce from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Dayforce from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Dayforce in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Dayforce from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Dayforce from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dayforce

Dayforce Stock Up 0.5 %

Dayforce stock opened at $61.97 on Friday. Dayforce Inc has a twelve month low of $47.08 and a twelve month high of $82.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 563.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.09). Dayforce had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 1.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Dayforce Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Dayforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.