Ieq Capital LLC Sells 209 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,755 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in City were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHCO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in City by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,044,000 after buying an additional 15,910 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of City by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of City by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in City by 125.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 16,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in City by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 9,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at City

In other City news, Director Charles W. Fairchilds sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $60,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,014 shares in the company, valued at $122,187. This trade represents a 33.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $66,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,400. This trade represents a 5.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

City Stock Up 1.2 %

CHCO stock opened at $118.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.48. City Holding has a 1-year low of $97.50 and a 1-year high of $137.28.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. City had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Analysts expect that City Holding will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHCO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of City from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

City Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

