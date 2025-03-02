Ieq Capital LLC Sells 31,463 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,463 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $927,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 21.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,704,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,973,000 after purchasing an additional 303,628 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 27.8% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 517,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 112,721 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 353.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,525,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $883,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.92.

NYSE MPW opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.66. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $6.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -7.58%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 11,641 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $43,304.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 366,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,916.36. This trade represents a 3.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

