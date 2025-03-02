Ieq Capital LLC Sells 3,300 Shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IPO. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 22,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 86,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 51,288 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 12,456 shares in the last quarter.

Renaissance IPO ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of IPO opened at $42.13 on Friday. Renaissance IPO ETF has a twelve month low of $34.06 and a twelve month high of $48.23. The company has a market capitalization of $147.46 million, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.37 and a 200 day moving average of $44.30.

Renaissance IPO ETF Company Profile

The Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Renaissance IPO index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of recent US-listed IPOs. The fund acquires issues within 90 days or sooner after IPO and sells after 3 years. IPO was launched on Oct 14, 2013 and is managed by Renaissance.

