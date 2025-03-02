Ieq Capital LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Energizer by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of ENR stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 1.06. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $39.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average is $33.14.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.23 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 168.16% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Energizer’s payout ratio is 151.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Energizer from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Energizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.38.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Featured Stories

