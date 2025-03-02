Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 30.7% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HWC. StockNews.com cut Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.56.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

NASDAQ HWC opened at $57.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.75 and its 200 day moving average is $55.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.27. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.12. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 22.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

Hancock Whitney Profile

(Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.