Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICL. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 35.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in ICL Group by 223.7% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 10,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ICL Group in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ICL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 13.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of ICL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded ICL Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ICL Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of ICL stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.81. ICL Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $6.57.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 5.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0403 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

