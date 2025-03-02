Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,032 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Get IES alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of IES by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in IES by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of IES by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IES during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in IES by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised IES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 12,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.37, for a total transaction of $3,188,556.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,958,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,492,093. This represents a 0.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 5,000 shares of IES stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.02, for a total transaction of $1,265,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,009,204.54. This represents a 6.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,859 shares of company stock valued at $6,625,454 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

IES Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of IESC stock opened at $178.33 on Friday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.60 and a twelve month high of $320.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.44.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.30%.

IES Profile

(Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.