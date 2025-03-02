Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Get Select Water Solutions alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Select Water Solutions by 13.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions in the third quarter worth $112,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Select Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Select Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Select Water Solutions Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE WTTR opened at $12.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 1.73. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $349.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.62 million. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 2.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 93.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Select Water Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Select Water Solutions

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John Schmitz sold 26,550 shares of Select Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $349,398.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,898,578 shares in the company, valued at $38,145,286.48. The trade was a 0.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.