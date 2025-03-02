Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Marcus during the third quarter worth $159,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Marcus during the 3rd quarter worth $432,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Marcus by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 160,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marcus by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 83,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 48,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Marcus by 2,057.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 52,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 49,977 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCS opened at $18.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $577.85 million, a PE ratio of -53.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.53. The Marcus Co. has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $23.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -82.35%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

