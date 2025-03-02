Ieq Capital LLC Trims Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 83.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,115 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Insulet alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 20.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,275,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $529,669,000 after buying an additional 389,639 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 5,928.1% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 325,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,835,000 after acquiring an additional 320,416 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 636,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,091,000 after acquiring an additional 193,839 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Insulet by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 754,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $175,697,000 after acquiring an additional 163,388 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,342,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In other news, CAO Lauren Budden sold 915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.62, for a total value of $252,192.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,129.46. The trade was a 13.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $3,470,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,240. The trade was a 52.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PODD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Insulet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PODD

Insulet Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of PODD opened at $272.27 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $160.19 and a 12-month high of $289.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.02 million. Insulet had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 24.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

About Insulet

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.