Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,129 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 106.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the third quarter worth about $535,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 59.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 338,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,024,000 after buying an additional 126,791 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 11.1% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 283,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,773,000 after buying an additional 28,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the third quarter worth about $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Independent Bank

In other Independent Bank news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 640 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $44,819.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,516 shares in the company, valued at $876,495.48. This trade represents a 4.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Independent Bank

Independent Bank Price Performance

Shares of INDB stock opened at $68.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.25. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $45.11 and a 12 month high of $77.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.44%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.