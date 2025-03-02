Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 432,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after acquiring an additional 72,327 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 46.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUS opened at $51.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $671.24 million, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1968 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

