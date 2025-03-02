Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target to $103.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.20% from the company’s previous close.

UNM has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Unum Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.92.

Unum Group stock opened at $82.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $83.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.93 and its 200 day moving average is $67.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.80.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.11). Unum Group had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,500,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,950,000 after buying an additional 55,014 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 50.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 469,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,554,000 after buying an additional 156,380 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Unum Group by 89.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after buying an additional 52,813 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Unum Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

