KeyCorp Cuts C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target to $21.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Free Report) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on C3.ai from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities raised their target price on C3.ai from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

C3.ai Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of AI stock opened at $23.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.39 and a 200-day moving average of $29.57. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $45.08.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $98.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.12 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 79.17% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at C3.ai

In related news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 11,339 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $476,238.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,742. The trade was a 93.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard C. Levin sold 12,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $358,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 161,664 shares in the company, valued at $4,824,053.76. This trade represents a 6.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,643,311 shares of company stock valued at $59,736,620 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of C3.ai

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $42,306,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $38,455,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $30,725,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 1,242.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,729,000 after buying an additional 664,731 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,935,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,385,000 after buying an additional 446,529 shares during the period. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

