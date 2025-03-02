Kinney Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kinney Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 24.9% of Kinney Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kinney Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 6,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Kaye Capital Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kaye Capital Management now owns 6,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 109,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,098,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,528,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total value of $270,787.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,723.84. This represents a 6.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,134 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $6,870,532.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,329,576.64. The trade was a 11.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,309 shares of company stock valued at $25,057,490 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.1 %

GOOGL opened at $170.33 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.66 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.58 and its 200 day moving average is $176.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $232.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.62.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

