Kooman & Associates Increases Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Kooman & Associates raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Kooman & Associates’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $931,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $2,567,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 924 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 601,845 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $352,386,000 after buying an additional 46,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1,657.9% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $670.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $720.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $719.26.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $668.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $653.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $596.59. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $414.50 and a fifty-two week high of $740.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.78%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.67, for a total transaction of $3,727,550.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,747.13. This represents a 49.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.49, for a total value of $238,503.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,068,173.34. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 813,951 shares of company stock valued at $526,565,232 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

