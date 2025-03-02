Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Holdings Raised by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 29,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 2,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $244,842.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,691.39. This trade represents a 9.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LGND opened at $122.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.18 and its 200-day moving average is $111.22. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $67.72 and a 12 month high of $129.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LGND. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

