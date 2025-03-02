ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,764 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter worth $636,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter worth $1,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $57.64 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.31 and a fifty-two week high of $78.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAN. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Read Our Latest Report on MAN

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.