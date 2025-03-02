Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Stock Price Down 16.3% – Time to Sell?

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) was down 16.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 198 ($2.49) and last traded at GBX 214.30 ($2.70). Approximately 6,458,723 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 322% from the average daily volume of 1,529,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 256 ($3.22).

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on MGAM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 325 ($4.09) to GBX 330 ($4.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 350 ($4.40) to GBX 320 ($4.02) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 265.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 270.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £604.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 25.50 ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Morgan Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 6.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Advanced Materials plc will post 32.5 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.