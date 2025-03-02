Morgan Stanley Boosts Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target to $84.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.11% from the company’s current price.

UNM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Unum Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Unum Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Unum Group from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.92.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $82.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $83.96.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.11). Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 13.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unum Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,497,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,939,000 after buying an additional 1,596,078 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,003,918,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,552,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,481,000 after buying an additional 51,744 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Unum Group by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,930,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,973,000 after buying an additional 480,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Unum Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,708,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,768,000 after buying an additional 227,644 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

