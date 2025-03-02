New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 65.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,235 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. SRH Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 791.7% in the 4th quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.80.

Inter Parfums Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $138.92 on Friday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.39 and a 1 year high of $152.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.68. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $361.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.56 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Research analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.94%.

About Inter Parfums

(Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.