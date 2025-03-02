New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 10,300 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 143,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 23.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $20.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.82. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.69.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

