New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,500 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FIVE. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Five Below by 23.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Five Below in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIVE opened at $86.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.87 and a 1-year high of $212.01.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $843.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.48 million. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $498,635.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,267 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,552.92. This represents a 8.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Five Below from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $88.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.32.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

