Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,646 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Nextdoor were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KIND. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Travelers Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nextdoor news, General Counsel Sophia Schwartz sold 16,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $41,243.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 215,536 shares in the company, valued at $528,063.20. This represents a 7.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Nextdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KIND opened at $1.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.07. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $2.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 53.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $65.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KIND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Nextdoor Profile

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.

