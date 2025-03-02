NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Lessened by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574,196 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 55,339 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.9% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $77,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.62.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $608,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 480,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,056,016.72. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,107,632 shares of company stock valued at $146,405,286 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $124.81 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $153.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.03.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

