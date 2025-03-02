Olin (NYSE:OLN) and General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) and General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Get Olin alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Olin and General Enterprise Ventures, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olin 1 11 4 0 2.19 General Enterprise Ventures 0 0 0 0 0.00

Olin currently has a consensus price target of $38.38, indicating a potential upside of 51.71%. Given Olin’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Olin is more favorable than General Enterprise Ventures.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Olin $6.54 billion 0.45 $108.60 million $0.90 28.11 General Enterprise Ventures $520,000.00 74.31 -$10.10 million ($0.08) -13.13

This table compares Olin and General Enterprise Ventures”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Olin has higher revenue and earnings than General Enterprise Ventures. General Enterprise Ventures is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Olin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Olin has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Enterprise Ventures has a beta of 5.24, indicating that its stock price is 424% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.7% of Olin shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Olin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Olin and General Enterprise Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olin 1.66% 5.10% 1.43% General Enterprise Ventures -544.66% -162.24% -104.56%

Summary

Olin beats General Enterprise Ventures on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Olin

(Get Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents. The Epoxy segment provides Allylics, such as allyl chloride, epichlorohydrin, and glycerin; aromatics, including acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol; liquid and solid epoxy resins; and converted epoxy resins and additives. The Winchester segment offers sporting ammunition products, including shotshells, small caliber centerfire, and rimfire ammunition products for hunters and recreational shooters, and law enforcement agencies; small caliber military ammunition products for use in infantry and mounted weapons; and industrial products comprising gauge loads and powder-actuated tool loads for maintenance applications in power and concrete industries, and powder-actuated tools in construction industry. The company markets its products through its sales force, as well as directly to various industrial customers, mass merchants, retailers, wholesalers, gun clubs, other distributors, and the U.S. Government and its prime contractors. Olin Corporation was incorporated in 1892 and is based in Clayton, Missouri.

About General Enterprise Ventures

(Get Free Report)

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc., engages in installing large home and facility proactive wildfire prevention systems. It offers CitroTech products for the prevention and spread of wildfires, as well as lumber treatments for fire prevention. The company was formerly known as General Entertainment Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. in October 2021. General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.