Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 13,178 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 493,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,178 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $7,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XHR. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3,146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2,492.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2,559.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $13.43 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.34. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $261.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 373.33%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

