Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $8,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Power Integrations by 1,618.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POWI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Power Integrations has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $312,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,394 shares in the company, valued at $6,706,435.50. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 12,507 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $758,424.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,002 shares in the company, valued at $36,384,121.28. This represents a 2.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,544 shares of company stock worth $2,433,105. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $60.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 106.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.11. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.63 and a 52-week high of $79.13.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.37%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

