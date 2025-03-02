Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tennant were worth $8,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Tennant by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Tennant by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tennant in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 453.4% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNC opened at $86.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.97. Tennant has a 1 year low of $78.57 and a 1 year high of $124.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.61.

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $328.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.00 million. Tennant had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 19.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tennant will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.94%.

Tennant declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 13th that authorizes the company to buyback 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TNC. Northcoast Research started coverage on Tennant in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 7,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $617,701.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,936.60. This represents a 21.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

