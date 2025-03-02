Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 6,112 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 190,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $8,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHE. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 6,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Benchmark Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE BHE opened at $40.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.99. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.44 and a fifty-two week high of $52.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 6.68%.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 39.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeff Benck sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $271,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,173 shares in the company, valued at $18,947,418.63. The trade was a 1.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

