Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 576.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000.

RWO opened at $44.97 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $48.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.06.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

