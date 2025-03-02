Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 10,156 Shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SEIV)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SEIV – Free Report) by 92.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,156 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SEIV. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 16,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF by 167.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 14,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,067,000.
SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF stock opened at $33.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.33 million, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.05.
SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF Profile
The SEI Large Cap Value Factor ETF (SEIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects US large-cap stocks that are perceived to be at a discount relative to their fair valuation. SEIV was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.
