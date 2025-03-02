Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 67.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in EPR Properties by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EPR stock opened at $53.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a current ratio of 7.81. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $53.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.75.

EPR Properties Increases Dividend

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.56. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $149.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.25 million. Analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. This is an increase from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 148.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

