Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,156 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 255.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Water Service Group Trading Up 1.1 %

California Water Service Group stock opened at $45.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.52. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $41.64 and a 52-week high of $56.25.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

